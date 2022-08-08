Bangabandhu was lucky to have Bangamata as his life partner: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was fortunate enough to have Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib as his life partner who provided him immense strength to work for the independence of the country and welfare of the people.

“It had been the good luck for my father that he got my mother as a life partner beside him,” she told a programme held to mark the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib. She also distributed Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Padak-2022 at the function.

Hasina is the eldest child of Bangabandhu and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib. Both her parents were assassinated along with most members of the family during the 15 August carnage in 1975 at their residence on Dhanmandi Road no. 32.