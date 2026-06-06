Despite owning six-storey building, elderly father lives in rented house; case filed against son

He cannot live in the house he built with his own life’s savings. Paralysed and burdened by age, this elderly man is now forced to reside in a rented apartment. His younger son and daughter-in-law, he alleges, have driven him out of his own home.

The victim, M Md Ali, owns a six-storey building in the Kafrul area of Mirpur. Ali told Prothom Alo that he spent a large part of his life toiling in the Middle East, saving every penny to build this house. He had even established a garment factory alongside it, though it shut down after he fell ill.

Today, Ali lives with his eldest son, Wahid Zubair, in a rented flat in Uttara. The younger son, against whom Ali has brought the allegations, now lives in that six-storey building. While the eldest son claims he is being harassed by lawsuits for taking his father's side, the younger son counter-alleges that his brother is merely using their father to seize the property.