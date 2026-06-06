Despite owning six-storey building, elderly father lives in rented house; case filed against son
He cannot live in the house he built with his own life’s savings. Paralysed and burdened by age, this elderly man is now forced to reside in a rented apartment. His younger son and daughter-in-law, he alleges, have driven him out of his own home.
The victim, M Md Ali, owns a six-storey building in the Kafrul area of Mirpur. Ali told Prothom Alo that he spent a large part of his life toiling in the Middle East, saving every penny to build this house. He had even established a garment factory alongside it, though it shut down after he fell ill.
Today, Ali lives with his eldest son, Wahid Zubair, in a rented flat in Uttara. The younger son, against whom Ali has brought the allegations, now lives in that six-storey building. While the eldest son claims he is being harassed by lawsuits for taking his father's side, the younger son counter-alleges that his brother is merely using their father to seize the property.
Speaking about being ousted from his own house, Ali said his son and his associates used constant intimidation to force him out of the area. He also alleged that, even when he seeks shelter elsewhere, they track him down or make threatening phone calls. Those who provide him accommodation are also pressured. According to Ali, his elder son has been targeted with legal cases for giving him shelter.
Expressing concern over his safety, Ali said he is living in constant fear. He demanded legal action against those involved and said he wants to be able to live safely in his own home.
Ali has filed a case and several general diaries (GDs) alleging illegal occupation of his property and threats to his security. In May last year, he filed a lawsuit seeking to regain possession of the building. In the case, he alleged that his younger son, MM Mahmud Saeed, had occupied the property and that Saeed and his wife, Wahida Begum, held a knife to his throat and forced him out of the house.
Responding to the allegation, Mahmud Saeed told Prothom Alo that his father suffered paralysis three years ago. He claimed that his elder brother, Wahid Zubayer, had misled their father and damaged their relationship. According to Saeed, it is the elder brother who wants to take control of all of their father’s assets.
Saeed said he lives in one flat of his father’s building and that several apartments remain vacant. He added that his father still regularly collects rent from one of the units.
Refusing the claims, the eldest son, Zubair told Prothom Alo that the younger brother had been physically and mentally torturing their father to force a property transfer. He alleged that there had been several attempts to kill their father, which is why he brought him to live with him. Wahid further claimed that he has faced legal harassment for providing shelter to his father.
A web of lawsuits
The family feud has spiraled into a complex legal battle, involving not just the two brothers, but also a tenant.
According to documents reviewed, Ali filed a case against his tenant, Md Kamal Shahriar, Shahriar’s wife Fauzia Khatun and their son Farhan. In the case, Ali alleged that Shahriar owed around 150,000 taka in unpaid rent. Ali claimed that when he demanded the money, Shahriar brought a gang of 15–20 men to the house and attempted to kill his eldest son, Zubair.
The case was investigated by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI). On 10 January last year, the PBI submitted a charge sheet against Shahriar, Fauzia and Farhan.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, PBI Sub-Inspector Md Rabiul Alam, the investigating officer, said evidence had been found supporting the allegation of unpaid rent. Based on witness statements and other evidence, a charge sheet was submitted against the three accused.
However, the alleged 15 to 20 armed men accompanying Shahriar could not be identified.
After Ali filed the case, Shahriar filed a case against Wahid Zubayer in November. In the complaint, Shahriar alleged that amid a dispute over rent, Wahid took a television and a laptop from his apartment and locked the flat. He further alleged that when his son Farhan Shahriar tried to stop him, Wahid attempted to assault him with intent to kill.
The case was initially investigated by Kafrul Police Station, which submitted a final report to the court saying no evidence had been found to support the allegations.
Later, following a petition by Shahriar, the court ordered a reinvestigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). On 31 March, after completing its inquiry, the CID submitted a charge sheet against Wahid Zubayer.
Wahid alleged that the tenant filed the case at the advice of his younger brother and claimed that the CID investigating officer had submitted the charge sheet after receiving unethical benefits.
When contacted for comment, CID Sub-Inspector Md Shafiullah Raihan, the investigating officer, told Prothom Alo that he would not make any statement on the matter.