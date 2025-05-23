Annoyance after creating complications is not acceptable: Anu Muhammad
The interim government should formulate the necessary ideological, political, and economic policies to move toward a non-discriminatory Bangladesh, Anu Muhammad, a member of the Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee (Democratic Rights Committee), said on Friday.
Instead of taking steps toward that goal, the government is creating complications by diverting focus and getting annoyed, which is not acceptable, he stated.
Anu Muhammad made the remarks while presiding over a discussion, “Post-mass uprising Bangladesh: What kind of budget do we want?”, organised by the Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee at the National Press Club this afternoon.
Describing the interim government as temporary, Anu Muhammad, also a former Professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, said that it does not have a permanent “mandate” and will not remain in power for long. Therefore, many things are not possible for this government.
He, however, believes the government can initiate momentum toward change aligned with the vision of a non-discriminatory Bangladesh.
Stating that people are working hard and wealth is being generated and consequently there is no lack of money, this economics professor remarked that public control over resources can only be established once a non-discriminatory society is achieved, which was a promise of the government.
Instead of moving toward fulfilling that commitment, the government is focusing on foreign companies, foreign investments, Starlink, and LNG imports—areas that should not be their priority, he further said.
According to him, the government should focus on building national capacity, making necessary changes in education and culture, reforming agriculture and industry, and strengthening environment-friendly ways for the people; formulating the required ideological, political, and economic policies essential for this. “Creating complications by taking the wrong direction and then becoming offended is not warranted,” he pointed out.
Anu Muhammad also criticised a few recent government decisions, stating, instead of trying to build national capacity, for instance, the Chittagong port is being handed over to foreign companies. The chief adviser announced it must be done at any cost.
In another case, he said, the high representative (chief adviser’s representative on Rohingya issues) has dubbed the proposed “humanitarian corridor” as a “relief channel”. These are the same issues.
All the issues, including agreement with Starlink, are being presented as alternatives to building national capacity, he pointed out.
He argued that the government could have taken steps to eliminate institutional weaknesses at Chittagong port, including sending people abroad for training. Enhancing national capacity at the Chittagong port would have a long-term and stable effect.
Emphasising the need to strengthen national capacity in the upcoming budget, Anu Muhammad said the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) chairman suddenly signed an LNG import agreement about which Petrobangla was not aware.
“That was not supposed to happen,” he observed.
Mentioning that the country needs to boost national capacity for gas extraction but no initiatives have been taken in the past nine months, he said the upcoming budget must include this.
He called for a shift in perspective and policy to enhance national capacity, which would reduce gas and electricity costs and eliminate the need for expensive imports and subsidies.
Anu Muhammad also mentioned that human resources at railway workshops in Saidpur, Parbatipur, and Chattogram have been reduced, which made it necessary to import engines, coaches, and wagons. “If the workshops had been strengthened, it would have been possible to manufacture all those domestically.”
He also demanded increased budget allocation for training and research to build national capacity.
According to him, Bangladesh’s spending in these areas is among the lowest in the world.
Although many universities and research institutes have been established, there is little effort or initiative to conduct research aligned with national needs, he added.
He also supported changing the fiscal year (currently July–June) to align with the Bangla calendar or the January–December period. “The current fiscal year ends during the monsoon season, which leads to waste and inefficiencies in development work.”
Other speakers at the event included Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee members Maha Mirza, Kallol Mostafa, Harun Ur Rashid, Moshahida Sultana, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Sajib Tanvir, Marzia Prova, Kaushik Ahmed, and Salman Siddiqui.