Annoyance after creating complications is not acceptable: Anu Muhammad

Describing the interim government as temporary, Anu Muhammad, also a former Professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University, said that it does not have a permanent “mandate” and will not remain in power for long. Therefore, many things are not possible for this government.

He, however, believes the government can initiate momentum toward change aligned with the vision of a non-discriminatory Bangladesh.

Stating that people are working hard and wealth is being generated and consequently there is no lack of money, this economics professor remarked that public control over resources can only be established once a non-discriminatory society is achieved, which was a promise of the government.

Instead of moving toward fulfilling that commitment, the government is focusing on foreign companies, foreign investments, Starlink, and LNG imports—areas that should not be their priority, he further said.

According to him, the government should focus on building national capacity, making necessary changes in education and culture, reforming agriculture and industry, and strengthening environment-friendly ways for the people; formulating the required ideological, political, and economic policies essential for this. “Creating complications by taking the wrong direction and then becoming offended is not warranted,” he pointed out.