Uproar over forced resignation of Bakerganj Govt College principal Shukla Rani Halder

A wave of condemnation has erupted on social media following the forced resignation of Shukla Rani Halder, principal of Bakerganj Government College in Barishal.

The outrage has been fueled by images of Halder’s vulnerable state while being held captive, which have gone viral, prompting former students and local residents to protest the incident.

Shukla Rani Halder, an officer of the 14th BCS education cadre, assumed her role as principal of Bakerganj Government College in mid-2022. Prior to this, she served as an English professor at Government Brojomohun (BM) College in Barishal.

In the afternoon of 29 August, a group of individuals, including students and outsiders, besieged her office for nearly four hours, eventually forcing her to resign. Images of her helpless condition while being confined quickly spread on Facebook, intensifying public backlash.

Former BM College student Mita Mitu expressed her dismay on Facebook, writing, "Shukla Rani ma'am was my favourite teacher in the English Department at BM College. She is currently the principal at Bakerganj Government College, and she has been compelled to resign. She is an exceptional person, always smiling, and full of joy. In reality, ma'am, people like you truly do not deserve such treatment. They lack any merit. Please forgive them, ma'am."