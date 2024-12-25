Chief Adviser exchanges greetings with Christian community leaders

They specially thanked the interim government for donating Taka 25 million to the Christian Religious Welfare Trust on the occasion of Christmas. The Christian faith leaders said the donation was distributed to all churches across the country.

Christian leaders presented a copy of the Bible to the Chief Adviser.

Extending his greetings to the members of the Christmas community, Yunus said he was very pleased to meet with the Christian leaders.

“We do not want to hear the words - minority and majority. In this country, we all are one family, we will all live together - this is our dream. Everyone has to come forward to realise this dream,” he said.

“We are the same people. Our identity as people comes first, then religion. Every religion has a message of peace. We have to establish that message of peace within ourselves. Only then the differences will be removed,” the chief adviser said.