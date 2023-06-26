UN under-secretary-general calls for preventing sexual harassment, disparity

UN under-secretary-general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has urged the United Nations (UN) members to take steps to prevent sexual harassment and eliminate discrimination against women in the UN peace operations.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix made the call while addressing the concluding session of the two-day UN Peacekeeping Ministerial (UNPKM) Preparatory Meeting on Women in Peacekeeping at a hotel in Dhaka on Monday. Dhaka hosted the first preparatory conference ahead of the 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting (UNPKM), to be held in Accra, Ghana in December.