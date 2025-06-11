Farzana Rupa, Shakil released on parole for 4hrs

Journalists Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa were released on parole from the Kashimpur Central Jail Complex in Gazipur for four hours around 6:30 pm Wednesday evening.

Confirming the matter, deputy jail superintendent Anand Kumar Sheel of Kashimpur Central High Security Prison said that Farzana Rupa is being held in the Kashimpur Women’s Prison, and Shakil Ahmed is imprisoned in the High Security Prison.

Prison authorities say journalist Farzana Rupa’s mother passed away. Following her mother’s death, the family applied to the Dhaka district magistrate for parole release. In response to the application, a decision was made to grant parole release to Farzana Rupa and her husband Shakil Ahmed for four hours.