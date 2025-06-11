Farzana Rupa, Shakil released on parole for 4hrs
Journalists Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa were released on parole from the Kashimpur Central Jail Complex in Gazipur for four hours around 6:30 pm Wednesday evening.
Confirming the matter, deputy jail superintendent Anand Kumar Sheel of Kashimpur Central High Security Prison said that Farzana Rupa is being held in the Kashimpur Women’s Prison, and Shakil Ahmed is imprisoned in the High Security Prison.
Prison authorities say journalist Farzana Rupa’s mother passed away. Following her mother’s death, the family applied to the Dhaka district magistrate for parole release. In response to the application, a decision was made to grant parole release to Farzana Rupa and her husband Shakil Ahmed for four hours.
Shakil Ahmed served as the news editor and Farzana Rupa as the chief reporter at Ekattor Television. They were removed from their posts on 8 August.
Later, on 21 August, police arrested the couple from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Later, they were shown arrested in a murder case related to the death of a man named Fazlul Karim during the anti-discrimination student movement in the capital’s Uttara. They were sent to prison after the arrest through the court.