NCP MPs take oath following Jamaat
The newly elected members of parliament of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were sworn in as MPs on Tuesday, shortly after 1:30 pm, at the oath-taking chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
Prior to the ceremony, verses from the Holy Qur’an were recited.
The oath was administered by chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
Earlier, sources within the NCP had indicated that their MPs were considering not taking the oath, due to the BNP’s newly elected MPs opting out of swearing in as members of the constitutional reform council. However, the party had not made a final decision at that time.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s elected MPs had already taken their oath as both MPs and members of the constitutional reform council earlier in the afternoon.
The ceremony was overseen by Kaniz Mawla, secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat.
Jamaat MPs take oath after saying ‘no’ in morning
The newly elected members of parliament from the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami took their oaths as MPs. The ceremony started shortly before 12:30 pm today at the oath-taking hall of the national parliament.
Prior to the oath, verses from the Holy Qur’an were recited. The oath was administered by chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.
Earlier this morning, Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher had told Prothom Alo that the party’s newly elected MPs would not take the oath if BNP’s MPs refrained from swearing in as members of the constitutional reform council.
However, he confirmed that the oath-taking was scheduled for 12:00 pm and that Jamaat’s MPs would attend the ceremony.
BNP MPs not to take duty-free cars and govt plots
Newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPs have decided that none of them will take duty-free vehicles or government-allotted plots.
The decision was made during a parliamentary party meeting held on Tuesday shortly after 11:30 am.
Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP’s media cell, confirmed the decision.
NCP MPs consider skipping oath
Newly elected MPs from the National Citizen Party (NCP) may choose not to take their parliamentary oaths. This consideration comes in response to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPs’ decision to abstain from the constitutional reform council oath. However, the NCP MPs have not made a final decision.
The swearing-in for the NCP’s newly elected MPs is scheduled for 12:00 pm on Tuesday.
Ahead of the event, six NCP MPs have already entered the national parliament building.
NCP joint convener Monira Sharmin said that the NCP MPs might skip the oath-taking if BNP MPs continue to refrain from taking the constitutional reform council oath.
Abdullah Al Amin, elected from Narayanganj-4, told Prothom Alo around 11:00 am that the party is indeed considering not taking the oath due to BNP’s stance, but he emphasized that no final decision has yet been made.
Tarique Rahman elected leader of BNP's parliamentary party
BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman has been elected leader of the parliamentary party.
The newly elected BNP Members of Parliament held a meeting in the parliamentary party’s meeting room today, Tuesday, shortly after 11:30 am.
At that meeting, Tarique Rahman was elected leader of the parliamentary party.
The information was confirmed to the media by Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell.
45 vehicles at secretariat for new cabinet members
The swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet members will be held today, Tuesday afternoon. Rows of vehicles have been kept ready at the secretariat for them. A total of 68 vehicles have been prepared, of which 45 have been stationed at the secretariat.
Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, Jamaat-e-Islami’s nayeb-e-ameer, has stated that if the newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPs do not take the oath as members of the constitutional reform council, Jamaat MPs will not take any oath either.
Taher told Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning that the swearing-in for their newly elected MPs is scheduled for 12:00 pm, and they will attend.
However, he stressed that unless BNP MPs take the constitutional reform council oath, Jamaat’s MPs will refuse to be sworn in, as they consider a parliament without reforms meaningless.
The parliamentary secretariat had prepared for the swearing-in of both the newly elected MPs of the 13th national parliament and the members of the constitutional reform council.
BNP has already clarified that while its MPs will take the parliamentary oath, they will abstain from the constitutional reform council oath.
Although the newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPs are taking their parliamentary oaths, they will not be sworn in as members of the constitutional reform council.
A senior BNP source confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.
Ahead of the path taking ceremony, Salahuddin Ahmed, elected BNP MP from Cox's Bazar-1 constituency, stated, “None of us have been elected as members of the constitutional reform council. Any action regarding this can only take place once it is constitutionally adopted in the national parliament.”
He added that this decision is being communicated on behalf of the party chairman.
The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the parliament (13th Jatiya Sangsad) commenced today, Tuesday, shortly after 10:30 am at the parliament complex.
The event opened with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an.
The oath was administered by the chief election commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin. Traditionally, this duty is performed by the speaker of the national parliament, but following the post–people’s uprising context, the decision was taken in accordance with constitutional provisions.
Out of the 300 parliamentary seats, voting was held in 299 last Thursday. Polling in Sherpur–3 did not occur due to the death of a candidate, while two constituencies face court injunctions delaying the publication of results. Consequently, MPs from 297 seats are taking the oath today.
Tarique Rahman arrives, accompanied by Zubaida and Zaima
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman arrived at the National Parliament building to take oath. He was accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu arrives in Dhaka
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Dhaka to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s newly elected government, reaffirming close bilateral ties between the two South Asian nations. The information was confirmed in a post published on X by the President’s Office of the Maldives at 9:39 am on Tuesday.
DMP announces traffic guideline due to oath-taking ceremony at Parliament Complex
The Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has announced special traffic arrangements ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Members of Parliament and the newly formed cabinet members, scheduled to be held at the South Plaza of Parliament Complex on Tuesday. Read in details here
Nearly 1,200 guests expected to attend the oath
Approximately 1,200 domestic and international guests are expected to attend, including representatives from India, Pakistan and other South Asian countries.
CEC Nasir Uddin to administer oath
The chief election commissioner, AMM Nasir Uddin, will administer the oath to members of parliament. Although this responsibility ordinarily rests with the parliament speaker, the decision has been taken in accordance with constitutional provisions in the post-uprising context. The president, Mohammad Shahabuddin, will administer the oath to members of the cabinet.
According to the national parliament secretariat, the oath-taking of newly elected members of parliament and members of the constitutional reform council will commence at 10:00 am in the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The cabinet will be sworn in at 4:00 pm.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhur y,Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Gayeshwar arrive
Newly elected BNP MP from Chattogram-11 Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Major (retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, elected from Bhola–3 on the ticket of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was seen entering the parliament complex. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, the BNP leader elected from Dhaka–3, also arrived at the venue.
Newly elected MPs were seen entering the parliament complex shortly after 9:00 am. Crowds of onlookers gathered outside the parliament building, while law enforcement agencies were deployed on duty. Members of the media were also present to cover the proceedings.
Victorious MPs enter parliament complex to take oath
Members elected in the 13th national parliamentary election are being sworn in this Tuesday morning.
The oath-taking of the newly elected members of parliament is scheduled for 10:00 am in the oath chamber of the national parliament building.
At the same time, members of the constitutional reform council are also due to take oath.