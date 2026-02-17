NCP MPs take oath following Jamaat

The newly elected members of parliament of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were sworn in as MPs on Tuesday, shortly after 1:30 pm, at the oath-taking chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

Prior to the ceremony, verses from the Holy Qur’an were recited.

The oath was administered by chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin.

Earlier, sources within the NCP had indicated that their MPs were considering not taking the oath, due to the BNP’s newly elected MPs opting out of swearing in as members of the constitutional reform council. However, the party had not made a final decision at that time.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s elected MPs had already taken their oath as both MPs and members of the constitutional reform council earlier in the afternoon.

The ceremony was overseen by Kaniz Mawla, secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat.