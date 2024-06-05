Ads for online betting apps on government websites

Domains of at least 11 government websites are being used to promote online betting. The ‘Dismislab’, an initiative of the Digitally Right to verify information, has found more than 3,000 web pages connected to these websites.

The pages are redirecting the clients to four betting websites mainly. The DIsmislab published a report in this regard titled “Bangladesh government websites riddled with thousands of betting pages” published on Monday. The report highlights how the government websites are being used to promote online betting and how the clients are being led to the betting websites.

All the government websites run under a domain named ‘gov.bd. A primary Google search within the ‘gov.bd’ domain, using keywords like ‘Casino’ and ‘Betting,’ along with a scrutiny of sitemaps of the websites found in search results, unveiled a staggering total of 3,295 betting pages across official websites of key government offices, educational institutions, and defense entities, the Dismislab report says.