Nation recalls illustrious sons and daughters

The president and then the prime minister placed wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur in the capital.

They stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons and daughters of the soil.

The government has chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the 14 December tragedy.

Apart from the family members of the martyred and freedom fighters, the general people also placed wreaths at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in the morning.