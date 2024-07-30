Sohel Taj asks DB chief three questions, gets no answers

Saying that he had taken three questions to the DB chief, Sohel Taj said, "My first question was, have these coordinators been arrested or kept in safe custody? The second question was, if they have been arrested, I have nothing to say. But if they are in safe custody, then I want to meet them. After consulting senior officials, the DB chief later told me that since these six coordinators were concerned about their safety, they had been kept in safe custody."

Sohel Taj went on to say, "After hearing that, I asked him, 'how do you know that they were concerned about their safety? Did they inform you, request you?' He said, no. They understood they were being monitored. I said that since they are in safe custody, I want to meet them. I was told that if I wanted to meet them, I would need permission from higher authorities."

"My third question was," said Sohel Taj, "when will the coordinators be released from safe custody? The DB chief replied, they will be released as soon as he gets orders from the higher authorities."

Seven coordinators of the quota reform movement's anti-discrimination platform, including Nahid Islam, are presented in custody of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Six of them are students of Dhaka University. In the afternoon yesterday, Friday, three of the coordinators, including Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud who were undergoing treatment at the Gonoshashthya Nagar Hospital in the capital, were picked up by DB officers. Over the next two days they picked up the remaining coordinators.