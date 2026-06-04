Budget 2026-27
Govt prioritising ease of doing business, deregulation, creative economy development: Khasru
Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today, Thursday said the government is planning to make the country's economy more inclusive and participatory by reducing unnecessary regulatory complexities in trade and business, strengthening digitalisation of public services, reforming port management and promoting the creative economy.
"The country's economic activities have long been dominated by a limited group while excessive regulatory mechanisms increased the cost of doing business," he said, adding that the government has initiated deregulation measures to remove unnecessary restrictions.
The finance minister made the remarks as chief guest at a roundtable discussion held at a hotel in the capital.
He said the country's economy had gradually evolved into a "patronised economy" in the past, resulting in an expansion of rules and regulations. However, many of those restrictions were imposed on ordinary entrepreneurs, while influential groups often remained outside their purview, undermining a level playing field in business, he said.
The minister said the current government aims to open up economic participation for all citizens and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach every level of society.
Referring to rural artisans and small producers, he said blacksmiths, potters, weavers, handicraft workers and other traditional producers have been contributing to the economy for generations, yet their living standards have seen little improvement due to lack of policy support, financial inclusion and market access.
To address this, Khasru said the government is planning to establish a "Creative District" on around 160 acres of land near the capital to support such entrepreneurs.
He said the government is also considering providing easy loans, raw material support, design development, branding, marketing assistance and access to international markets for these entrepreneurs. Opportunities for selling local handicrafts and creative products globally through online platforms will also be expanded, he added.
He said the "One Village, One Product" model has been implemented successfully in different countries and Bangladesh has similar opportunities to strengthen the rural economy through specialised local production and marketing.
The minister said the government is also planning a coordinated approval system under which entrepreneurs would be able to apply at a single point, while relevant agencies would jointly complete necessary approval processes. "Measures would also be introduced to complete licensing and registration procedures within a specified timeframe."
"Through deregulation, digitalisation and inclusive economic policies, we want to build an economy where every citizen will have equal opportunities to participate and benefit from development," he said.
Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Investment and Capital Market Affairs Tanvir Gani and Bangladesh Cricket Board ad-hoc committee member and BNP Foreign Affairs Committee member Israfil Khasru attended the event as special guests.