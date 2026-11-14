Sheikh Hasina will return through legal process, what India will do is up to them: Law Minister

Ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh through legal means, said law minister Asaduzzaman, in response to a question about whether she would be given a legal opportunity to come back to the country.

“Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh through legal means. We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process", he said.

The minister made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions after an event at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Saturday afternoon.