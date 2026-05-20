UN, partners appeal for $710.5m to meet needs of Rohingyas, host communities

The United Nations and its partners, in close coordination with the government of Bangladesh, on Wednesday called for renewed international support, appealing for USD 710.5 million to meet the most critical needs of Rohingyas in the Cox’s Bazar camps and on Bhasan Char, as well as local host communities.

The call came amid growing global instability and rising humanitarian pressures, which have forced difficult prioritisation and threatened essential services for vulnerable populations.

The 2026 JRP update was presented at the UN House in Dhaka by Kelly T. Clements of UNHCR, Rania Dagash-Kamara of WFP, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda of UN Women, M Forhadul Islam, acting Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh and Secretary for Intergovernmental Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Carol Flore-Smereczniak and United Nations Resident Coordinator.

The appeal is supported by 98 humanitarian partners, including 52 Bangladeshi organisations.

The humanitarian community reiterated that the most desirable and durable solution to the Rohingya crisis is the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees to Myanmar.