US Embassy Dhaka launches ‘America week 2026’
US Embassy Dhaka announced the launch of America Week 2026, a seven-day, multi-city celebration in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi honoring the 250th anniversary of American independence as part of President Trump’s Freedom 250 initiative, reports a press release.
US Ambassador Brent T Christensen will bring US culture, history, and values directly to Bangladeshi communities through signature events including Freedom 250 Concerts featuring the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division Brass Band; the American Fair at Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Dhaka; launch of a Founders Museum exhibit in Sylhet; and many more exciting events across the country, said US Mission Spokesperson Poornima Rai.