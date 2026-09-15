What properties do Obaidul Quader, Nasim, Arafat and Nikhil own, and how much are they worth?

Seven leaders of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and banned Chhatra League have been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

The court ordered the confiscation of half of the assets of five of them. The tribunal also ordered that the confiscated assets be given as compensation to the families of those killed in July and those injured.

Those sentenced to death are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Chairman of Jubo League, whose activities are banned, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, banned Chhatra League Central President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan. All seven accused are absconding.

In its verdict, the court ordered the confiscation of half of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Obaidul Quader, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.