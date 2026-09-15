Court orders seizure of assets
What properties do Obaidul Quader, Nasim, Arafat and Nikhil own, and how much are they worth?
Seven leaders of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and banned Chhatra League have been sentenced to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The court ordered the confiscation of half of the assets of five of them. The tribunal also ordered that the confiscated assets be given as compensation to the families of those killed in July and those injured.
Those sentenced to death are Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, Chairman of Jubo League, whose activities are banned, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, banned Chhatra League Central President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan. All seven accused are absconding.
In its verdict, the court ordered the confiscation of half of all movable and immovable assets belonging to Obaidul Quader, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.
On 17 November 2025, the tribunal sentenced Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for crimes against humanity. It also ordered the confiscation of their assets. The tribunal ordered that compensation be provided through the July Foundation or another statutory organisation.
How much property does Quader own?
Obaidul Quader submitted an affidavit as a candidate from Noakhali-5 in the 12th parliamentary election in 2024, which was widely known as the ‘dummy election’. The details of his declared assets are derived from the affidavit.
Obaidul Quader declared that he had Tk 80,000 in cash. He had around Tk 7.6 million in banks and financial institutions. He had savings certificates worth around Tk 15 million. He owned one car, valued at Tk 7.75 million.
Obaidul Quader had declared the value of 25 tolas of gold at Tk 150,000. According to his affidavit, he also owned electronic goods worth Tk 920,000 and furniture worth Tk 875,000.
In total, Obaidul Quader declared movable assets worth around Tk 32.3 million. As immovable property, he listed only five kathas of land in Uttara, Dhaka. The land was valued at around Tk 5.1 million. Altogether, the value of Obaidul Quader’s movable and immovable assets was declared at Tk 37.4 million.
How much property does Nasim own?
AFM Bahauddin Nasim contested the 2024 election from the Dhaka-8 constituency.
According to his affidavit, Nasim had Tk 76.9 million in cash. He had Tk 95.6 million in bank deposits. The value of his ownership in various companies, including shares and bonds, was Tk 111.4 million.
Nasim had savings certificates worth Tk 6 million. He owned two cars worth around Tk 6.5 million. He declared the value of 25 tolas of gold at Tk 350,000. He declared electronic equipment and furniture worth Tk 1.25 million.
Nasim’s total movable assets were valued at Tk 297.9 million.
Among Nasim’s immovable assets are 139 decimal of agricultural land in Madaripur and Savar. He also owns 153 decimal of non-agricultural land in South Keraniganj, Madaripur and Gazipur. The total value of the land was declared at Tk 22.4 million.
Nasim owns a building in Uttara, Dhaka, valued at Tk 27.1 million. He also owns a flat in Mirpur, Dhaka, valued at Tk 4.5 million. Nasim’s total immovable assets were valued at Tk 54 million.
How much property does Arafat own?
Mohammad Ali Arafat contested the 2024 election from the Dhaka-17 constituency. He later became state minister for information in the then Awami League government.
Among Arafat’s immovable assets is an apartment in Gulshan-2 area of the capital. Its value was declared at Tk 27 million in his affidavit. No other immovable assets were listed in his name.
His largest investment among his movable assets is in shares. Shares in nine companies are registered in his name, worth around Tk 14.5 million. He also has savings certificates worth Tk 3.4 million, a car worth Tk 1.72 million and electronic goods worth Tk 300,000.
In total, Arafat declared movable assets worth around Tk 19.9 million in his own name.
Nikhil’s assets include land, cars and FDRs
The affidavit of former Dhaka-14 MP Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil lists agricultural and non-agricultural land among his immovable assets. One plot of agricultural land measures around 6.5 acres and is valued at Tk 445,000. Another agricultural plot measures 57.50 decimal and is valued at Tk 2.552 million.
A three-katha non-agricultural plot owned by Nikhil was valued at Tk 471,600. In addition, assets worth Tk 3.447 million were listed under the house or apartment category. Altogether, his declared immovable assets were valued at around Tk 6.916 million.
Among Nikhil’s movable assets, he had slightly more than Tk 2.4 million in cash. He also had an FDR (fixed deposit) worth Tk 10 million in his own name. Among his shares in various organisations, he held shares worth Tk 800,000 in Nabil Properties and Tk 6.2 million in Nabil Packaging and Printing.
The value of his three vehicles was declared at more than Tk 11.4 million. He also had electronic goods and furniture worth around Tk 200,000. Nikhil had movable assets worth Tk 55 million.