Crimes against humanity: Obaidul Quader, 6 other sentenced to death

Charges against Arafat

Mohammad Ali Arafat served as the state minister for information and broadcasting in the Awami League government during the July mass uprising. According to the formal charges, on 13 July 2024, at the Awami League office in Tejgaon, he made various provocative and conspiratorial statements, including saying that there was no justification for the quota reform movement.

The following day, 14 July, Sheikh Hasina made provocative remarks at a press conference at Ganabhaban, referring to the protesters as the “children and grandchildren of Razakars.” Arafat was present and, according to the charges, supported and incited the commission of crimes.

Later that night, Arafat entered the Dhaka University area and made various provocative statements. He also ordered a planned attack. The following day, Jubo League and Chhatra League activists launched armed attacks on protesters in the Dhaka University area.

On 19 July, Arafat labelled participants in the quota reform movement as terrorists during a press briefing. He also threatened them by saying that law enforcement agencies had sufficient stockpiles of weapons and ammunition to continue using them for five years.

On 19 July, Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and other party cadres launched attacks around the Mohakhali railway crossing and the Chourasta area, within Arafat’s electoral constituency, shooting dead six protesters, including Md Shahjahan and Gani Mia. According to the charges, Arafat was responsible for overall supervision of the killings.

Arafat spoke to Obaidul Quader by phone on 20 July. In an effort to suppress the movement and divert it from its course, Arafat said, “We switched off two or three [television channels] yesterday. I have also said today that those who do not listen, I will have them switched off immediately.”

Arafat shut down the broadcasts of Bangla Vision, Desh TV, Channel 24 and NTV for 30 minutes at 6:00pm on 18 July, while their evening news bulletins were being aired, and those of Bangla Vision and Channel 24 for 30 minutes at 2:00pm on 22 July, after they broadcast reports on the government’s unlawful use of force and various acts of violence during the movement.

As the movement turned into a mass uprising on 4 August, Arafat held a press briefing in the Parliament complex as the spokesperson of the ousted government, where he described the participants in the movement as terrorists.

He claimed that the movement involved violent activities and instructed law enforcement agencies, as well as leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, to suppress it.

Following that directive, more than 1,400 protesters were killed and more than 25,000 protesters were seriously injured through the use of lethal weapons.