Hungary wants to hire engineers-workers from Rooppur nuclear power plant

Hungary, a landlocked country in central Europe, wants to hire engineers and workers from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to construct their second nuclear power plant.

The foreign minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, in this regard made a request at a meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud at Brussels in Belgium recently.

Foreign ministry officials confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday.

Hasan Mahmud went to Brussels in the beginning of February to attend the minister level meeting of the Indo Pacific region.

On the sideline he held meetings with foreign ministers of five European countries.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is constructing nuclear power plant Paks-2 in Hungary. Earlier, they constructed the nuclear power plant Paks in the country.