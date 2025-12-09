Mohammadpur mother-daughter murder case: What the complainant states

A case has been filed in connection with the mother-daughter murder in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

The murder case was lodged at Mohammadpur Police Station last night, Monday.

The complainant in the case is AZM Azizul Islam. He filed the case over the murder of his wife, Laila Afroz, 48, and his daughter, Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15.

The alleged domestic worker, Mst. Ayesha, 20, has been named as the accused in the case.

This information about the case was confirmed to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon by Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Commissioner of the Mohammadpur area under Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Police recovered the bloodied bodies of the mother and daughter from a house in Mohammadpur on Monday.