Mohammadpur mother-daughter murder case: What the complainant states
A case has been filed in connection with the mother-daughter murder in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.
The murder case was lodged at Mohammadpur Police Station last night, Monday.
The complainant in the case is AZM Azizul Islam. He filed the case over the murder of his wife, Laila Afroz, 48, and his daughter, Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15.
The alleged domestic worker, Mst. Ayesha, 20, has been named as the accused in the case.
This information about the case was confirmed to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon by Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Commissioner of the Mohammadpur area under Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Police recovered the bloodied bodies of the mother and daughter from a house in Mohammadpur on Monday.
The case mentions that the murder occurred at some time between 7:51am and 9:35am yesterday.
In the case, the complainant, Azizul, wrote that he is a teacher by profession and lives in Mohammadpur with his family. Four days ago, the accused began working in his home as a part-time domestic worker. Around 7am yesterday, Azizul left for his workplace in Uttara. While at work, he tried multiple times to contact his wife on her mobile phone but failed.
Later, around 11am, he returned home and found his wife with cuts on her neck and various other parts of her body. She was lying dead, bloodied and injured. His daughter had a cut on the right side of her neck and was lying near the main gate of the house in critical condition. Seeing this, he quickly rescued her and, through the cleaner Ashiq, sent her to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. Doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
Azizul also wrote in the case that he collected and reviewed the CCTV footage from the house. From it, he saw that the accused arrived at the house at 7:51am to begin work. At 9:35am, the accused fled the house wearing his (the complainant’s) daughter’s school uniform. While leaving, the accused took a mobile phone, a laptop, gold jewelry, cash, and other valuable items.
The complainant wrote in the case that, after reviewing the CCTV footage, he confirmed that for unknown reasons, the accused seriously injured and killed his wife and daughter using a knife or some other sharp weapon.
Mohammadpur Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC), Mejbah Uddin, told Prothom Alo today around 11:15am that the domestic worker accused of the mother-daughter murder has not been identified. He added that the police are still trying to determine her identity.