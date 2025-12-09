Mohammadpur mother-daughter murder: Police yet to identify anyone

The police have not yet been able to identify anyone in connection with the murder of a mother and daughter in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

Mohammadpur police station’s officer-in-charge (OC), Mejbah Uddin, said that they have not even been able to determine the name or identity of the household domestic worker, who is the main suspect in the killings.

Police recovered the bloodied bodies of the mother and daughter from a flat in a multi-storey building in Mohammadpur around midday on Monday.

They were Laila Afroz, 48, and her daughter Nafisa Nawal Binte Aziz, 15. Nafisa was a ninth-grade student at Mohammadpur Preparatory School. Her father, Azizul Islam, is a teacher at a school in the capital.