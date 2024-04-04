Ambassadors not to be appointed on contract for now

The tenure of Bangladesh’s 26th foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen ended in December 2022. The government extended his job for two years on contract before his service term ended. The contract of Masud Bin Momen will end on 5 December this year. The process to find his successor is supposed to start several months before the expiration of his contract. The names of Syeda Muna Tasnim and Md Mostafizur Rahman-- Bangladesh high commissioners in the United Kingdom and India respectively—are appearing as forerunners. However, these two officials of 11th BCS are to go to Post Retirement Leave (PRL) on 26 and 31 December respectively. As a result, if any of these officers are to get recruited as foreign secretary, they will have to be appointed months before their PRL date.

Later the one selected for the post will have to be given an extension of the job on contractual basis. There was no such example of extending tenure on contract within months of appointment as foreign secretary in the last two decades.

It can be mentioned that the name of Rabab Fatima, the former Bangladesh ambassador in the US, came to fore as the successor of Masud Bin Momen at the beginning of 2022. Later the government extended Masud Bin Momen’s tenure for two years. Rabab Fatima later in June that year became the under-secretary of the United Nations.

Former foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain told Prothom Alo the decision to choose a former diplomat contractually over a regular diplomat is a political decision.

He thinks the foreign ministry has enough quality diplomats to perform the duties of ambassador. So there is no reason to appoint diplomats on contract for two years after the normal term of service. The recruitment process would have been easier if professional diplomats were routinely posted as ambassadors years ago.

