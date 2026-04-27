India appoints Dinesh Trivedi as next High Commissioner to Bangladesh
Former Indian Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said this in a press release today, Monday.
Dinesh Trivedi will succeed Pranay Verma in Dhaka. Pranay Verma, the current Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, has already been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Belgium.
The Ministry of External Affairs of India said that Dinesh Trivedi is expected to take up his assignment shortly.
Dinesh Trivedi, 75, is a veteran Indian politician. The West Bengal–based leader, representing the Trinamool Congress, served as India’s Railway Minister in the former Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, as well as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.
In 2021, he left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP.
Following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024, amid a mass uprising of students and the public, relations between Dhaka and Delhi deteriorated during the tenure of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh.
After a new government was formed in Bangladesh under the leadership of BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, relations between the two countries have begun to normalise again. At such a time, the Narendra Modi government is sending politician Dinesh Trivedi as High Commissioner to Bangladesh.