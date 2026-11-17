Plans to build a second Padma Bridge to improve connectivity between the south-western region of the country and the capital, Dhaka, date back nearly three decades.

Over the years, various alternatives have emerged regarding the bridge’s location and design.

Initially, the plan was to build a bridge between Paturia in Manikganj and Daulatdia in Rajbari. Later, the Awami League government proposed the idea of constructing a tunnel beneath the riverbed.

Subsequently, a pre-feasibility study explored the possibility of building a bridge between Rajbari and Pabna, excluding a direct connection with Dhaka.

Now, the current BNP government has taken an in-principle decision to construct a Y-shaped bridge connecting the three districts of Manikganj, Rajbari and Pabna.