Shammi Ahmed dropped, Pankaj Nath's candidature upheld

The Election Commission has rejected both appeals filed by Shammi Ahmed, the Awami League-nominated candidate for Barishal-4 (Mehendiganj-Hijla) constituency. The decision to cancel Shammi Ahmed's candidacy has been upheld.

On the other hand, the candidacy of Pankaj Nath, the current member of parliament and an independent candidate for the same seat, has been upheld.

Thie election commission took this decision following a hearing at the Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban (election building) in the capital on Friday morning.