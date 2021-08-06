’Facebook Fundamentals for News’ launched for Bangladeshi journalists

The mobile curriculum, available in both English and Bangla, includes skills on online safety, best practices on Facebook, and how to best leverage video on the platform. The program can be accessed via mobile and web.
"We are committed to supporting quality journalism and providing tools and training to journalists globally," said Anjali Kapoor, director of News Partnerships, Facebook Asia Pacific.
“This partnership was developed after speaking with the news community and our partners in APAC who had identified the need to support the region’s journalists with foundational skills so they can use Facebook more effectively,” Anjali added.
Syed Zain Al-Mahmood, executive director at C-CAB said, “We welcome the support of Facebook to bring a curriculum that can help improve the social media skills of our journalists and strengthen the foundation of reporting across the country.”
Dilrukshi Handunetti, executive director of CIR, said, “This collaboration provides the opportunity for us to nurture the next generation of jour-nalists, and equip them with best practices.”
Bhakti Vithalani, the Founder and CEO of BigSpring added, “BigSpring’s platform enables users to access bite-sized content and engage in learning communities to gain skills proficiency.”
Journalists can register for this program using Apple and Android phones as well as access it via this website.
Randall Olson, director of office of democracy rights and governance, USAID Bangladesh, Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former president, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Zafar Sobhan, editor, Dhaka Tribune, and Jude W Genilo, professor, media studies and journalism, University of Liberal Arts, among others spoke at the launching ceremony.
The Facebook Journalism Project works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. It also helps address the news industry's core business challenges, the press release adds.