’Facebook Fundamentals for News’ launched for Bangladeshi journalists

Center for Communication Action Bangladesh (C-CAB), in partnership with Facebook Journalism Project and Colombo-based Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) has launched Facebook Fundamentals for News, a mobile-based training program for Bangladeshi journalists.

The training will be delivered completely digitally via an online platform developed by BigSpring, says a press release.

The six-month project was launched today through an online programme. The project aims to train 1000 Bangladeshi journalists.