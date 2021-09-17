Falsified data in tuberculosis programme

Government officials have said that under the National TB Control Programme, details of all TB patients are collected and reviewed every three months. After four reviews in a year, the annual report is finalised. The final report is then sent to WHO and other donor agencies.

At a field level, information was sent on the death of 26 persons in the six divisions of Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet. The deceased included 13 males and 13 females.

The National TB Control Programme found this figure to be too high and took initiative to investigate the matter. The monitoring and evaluation wing of the programme tried to obtain details of every deceased person.

In the documents of a deceased person of Narsingdi, the date of death was given as 27 June. The son and wife of the deceased person told the monitoring and evaluation wing that the man had died in the last week of September. In the same district, when the officials contacted a man who was reported to have died on 25 June, they came to know he had actually passed away before 28 September the previous year. There are more such examples. In a brief review, the monitoring and evaluation officials said the details of the patients are not being recorded properly.