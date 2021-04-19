Farmers get all supports to triple food production amid pandemic: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday said her government is extending all sorts of support to the framers to help them grow more in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic alongside the measures to make sure that they (farmers) will have food in their houses.

“We’re giving all types of assistance to the farmers, including proper testing of soil, so that the food production of our country can be doubled or tripled to meet their growing demand,” she said in a video message marking the 49th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL) Monday.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Bangladesh Awami League, said that her government has taken steps so that the framers have food in their houses and godowns.

“It can’t happen anymore that those who grow food will not get food or their children at home will have no food,” she asserted. In her 7.46-minute video message aired by the state-run Bangladesh Television (BTV), the premier reiterated her call to the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to stay protected from the deadly coronavirus.

“Everyone has to abide by the health rules, wear masks, gargle (with warm water), take steam and maintain social distancing. By maintaining the health guidelines we have given, one can make sure his or her protection and thus ensure protection for others (from the coronavirus),” she said.