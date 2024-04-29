Winners of IAB Awards 2023 announced
Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) announced the name of the winners and distributed prizes of its highest honour “IAB Gold Medal 2023, IAB Awards 2023, and IAB Interior Design Awards 2023” on Saturday.
The award ceremony was held at the grand ballroom of InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.
The “IAB Awards 2023” winning architects are: Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad, Mamnoon Murshed Chowdhury, Daniel Haque and Mazhar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury in 'retail' category for their project ‘PMG Gallery, Tejgaon.’ Mustafa Ameen, Md. Kaisar Hossain, Kazi Meftahul Arefin, Adnan Ferdous Haque and Mahmud Hossain were awarded in 'Hospitality & Health Care' category for their project ‘Sairu Hill Resort, Bandarban.’
Md Mohataz Hossain was awarded in 'research' category for his research titled 'Thermal comfort guidelines for production spaces within multi-storey garment factories located in Bangladesh' while Nasreen Hossain and Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad were awarded in 'publication' category for their publication titled 'Fifty Years of Architecture in Bangladesh.'
The judges selected two projects from the 'conservation and revitalization' category.
Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, Md Sarwar Hossain, Md Khaled Shams Khan and Md Masrur Mamun Hossain were awarded for their project 'Conservation of Baro Sarder Bari, Sonargaon;’ Naim Ahmed Kibria, Asia Karim, Mohammad Mahmudul Islam and Md Bapparaj Chowdhury were also awarded for the 'Meer Manzil, Mohammadpur, Dhaka' project.
IAB’s president professor Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed said, “Architects are playing an invaluable role in enriching the architecture scene of Bangladesh. Their imagination and technical knowledge contribute significantly to achieving sustainable development in this sector. To inspire them, IAB has introduced the most prestigious award in Bangladesh’s architecture arena. We are honored to be part of this journey of the talented architects while addressing public interest of the century through future endeavors.”
Asian Paints Bangladesh Limited was the exclusive partner of this award ceremony.
Asian Paints’ country head Budhaditya Mukherjee said that architects are instrumental in crafting the most exquisite and habitable environments in our communities. The IAB Awards stand as a testament to their ingenuity and innovative contribution.”