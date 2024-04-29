Winners of IAB Awards 2023 announced

Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) announced the name of the winners and distributed prizes of its highest honour “IAB Gold Medal 2023, IAB Awards 2023, and IAB Interior Design Awards 2023” on Saturday.

The award ceremony was held at the grand ballroom of InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka.

The “IAB Awards 2023” winning architects are: Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad, Mamnoon Murshed Chowdhury, Daniel Haque and Mazhar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury in 'retail' category for their project ‘PMG Gallery, Tejgaon.’ Mustafa Ameen, Md. Kaisar Hossain, Kazi Meftahul Arefin, Adnan Ferdous Haque and Mahmud Hossain were awarded in 'Hospitality & Health Care' category for their project ‘Sairu Hill Resort, Bandarban.’