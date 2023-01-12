Sudden rush to purchase EVM

The government is suddenly rushing to get the approval for the project to purchase 200,000 electronic voting machines. The planning commission started the project-related works from Wednesday.

According to sources, the project may get approval at the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) meeting on 17 January.

The Election Commission (EC) wants to use EVMs in a maximum of 150 constituencies in the upcoming general elections. They have already sent a proposal for this project worth Tk 87.11 billion to the planning commission. However, there is a massive controversy in the country's political arena regarding the use of EVMs in the national polls. In addition to that, spending a massive sum of money and foreign currency for purchasing EVMs amidst the ongoing economic crisis, has raised questions as well.