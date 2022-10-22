Ansar Al Islam militant arrested from Narayanganj: RAB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam on Friday from Fatullah in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Ali Sayfi, 24, son of Ali Ashraf from the Talla Ajmeri Bagh area falling under Fatullah model police station, said police.

He was arrested from a mosque in the Talla Ajmeribagh area on Friday noon during a drive conducted by RAB-3. However, two other members of Ansar Al Islam - Maruf Taki, 26, and Mohibulla, 28, managed to flee, said RAB.