Actor Zaheer Alvi denied bail in case over allegedly abetting wife's suicide

A court has rejected the bail petition of television actor Md Niamat Ullah Bhuiyan, popularly known as Zaher Alvi, in a case filed over allegations that he abetted his wife's suicide.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shahjahan Kabir denied the bail petition today, Monday after hearing arguments. Public prosecutor Harun Or Rashid confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.