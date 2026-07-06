Actor Zaheer Alvi denied bail in case over allegedly abetting wife's suicide
A court has rejected the bail petition of television actor Md Niamat Ullah Bhuiyan, popularly known as Zaher Alvi, in a case filed over allegations that he abetted his wife's suicide.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shahjahan Kabir denied the bail petition today, Monday after hearing arguments. Public prosecutor Harun Or Rashid confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
During the hearing, defence lawyer Sheikh Robayet Islam sought bail for Zaher Alvi, while the prosecution opposed the plea. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the application.
In the same case, Zaher Alvi surrendered before the court on 18 June, after which his bail was denied and he was sent to jail.
Earlier, on 21 June, police sought a 10-day remand, and on 24 June the court granted a two-day remand. Following the completion of the remand, he was sent back to jail on 30 June.
According to the case statement, on 28 February, relatives found Zaher Alvi's wife, Ikra, hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf wrapped around her neck at a residence in Mirpur DOHS in the capital. She was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, where physicians declared her dead.
On the same day, Ikra’s father, Kabir Hayat Khan, filed the case with Pallabi police station. The complaint alleges that Ikra was driven to take her own life because of prolonged family disputes and various forms of abuse. Zaher Alvi and Ikra married in 2010 and have one son.
In the same case, Zaher Alvi's mother, Nasrin Sultana Sheuly, surrendered before the court on 4 June and was granted bail.