Actor Alvi in jail: What wife Ikra told friends before her death

Actor Zaher Alvi is now in jail. On Thursday, a court rejected his bail petition and ordered him to be sent to prison in a case accusing him of abetting the suicide of his wife, Afra Ivnath Khan Ikra. Amid the developments, fresh attention has turned to Ikra’s conversations with friends and details about the plans she had been making for the future before her death.

Ikra died at her home in Mirpur DOHS in the capital on 28 February. Police initially believe it was a case of suicide. However, from the outset, Ikra’s family members, friends and close associates have insisted that the circumstances behind her death require further investigation.

According to Ikra’s longtime friends Samia Alam and Khadija Lupin, she had remained in regular contact with them until just hours before her death. The three friends spoke almost daily on various matters through a private Facebook group, and Ikra was active there on the morning of the incident as well.