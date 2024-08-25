Marketing Alumni Association announces new convening committee

The newly formed committee has been established for an interim period of 120 days (4 months), ending in December 2024. During this time, the committee’s primary objectives will be to organise the 50th anniversary celebration of the Marketing Department of Dhaka University and to take the necessary steps to amend the association's constitution. The interim convening committee will also set up an election for new executive committee (EC) members and hand over the responsibilities to them.

In the meeting, it was decided that the previous executive committee of the MAA would be dissolved before the formation of this convening committee. The new committee will consist of 21 members, including 1 convener, 2 joint conveners, 1 member secretary, and 17 general members, supported by a 3-member advisory panel.

The committee will also oversee the organisation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), where a full-fledged executive committee will be elected to lead the association forward.