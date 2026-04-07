Shirin Sharmin shown arrested in Lalbagh case after remaining in hiding: DB
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has stated that former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is being shown arrested in connection with a case filed at Lalbagh police station over incidents of violence and vandalism during the mass uprising.
A DB source said that Shirin Sharmin had been in hiding at various locations. Most recently, she had been staying at a relative’s residence in Dhanmondi, from where she was detained on Tuesday morning.
Additional Commissioner of the DB, Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that information has been found indicating that Shirin Sharmin is named in six cases, including a murder case linked to the violence during the uprising. Of these, final reports have reportedly already been submitted in three cases, while the remaining three are currently under investigation.
He added that preparations are underway to produce her before the court in connection with the Lalbagh police station case. Her alleged involvement in various clashes during the mass uprising is also being investigated.
Following the uprising, many leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Awami League reportedly took shelter in military cantonments. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on 22 May last year published a list of those who had taken refuge. It included Shirin Sharmin’s name.
She resigned from her position on 2 September 2024, some 27 days after the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina.
After the Awami League came to power in the 2008 election, Abdul Hamid was elected Speaker. When he later became President, Shirin Sharmin was elected Speaker on 30 April 2013 and held the position continuously thereafter.
Earlier, on 15 August 2024, police arrested Deputy Speaker Shamsul Hoque from the Nikunja residential area under the jurisdiction of Khilkhet police station, where he had reportedly been in hiding.