Shirin Sharmin shown arrested in Lalbagh case after remaining in hiding: DB

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has stated that former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is being shown arrested in connection with a case filed at Lalbagh police station over incidents of violence and vandalism during the mass uprising.

A DB source said that Shirin Sharmin had been in hiding at various locations. Most recently, she had been staying at a relative’s residence in Dhanmondi, from where she was detained on Tuesday morning.