FM urges expatriates to send remittance through formal channel

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday urged expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Saudi Arabia to send remittance to Bangladesh through formal channels.

"Nearly 30 lakh Bangladeshis reside in Saudi Arabia. It will play a big role in the country's economy if all expatriates send remittance through the formal channels," he told a reception accorded to him by expatriate Bangladeshis in Jeddah, said a foreign ministry press release.

Currently, the foreign minister attended an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah that discussed continued Israeli aggression against Palestinian people.

On the sideline of the Extraordinary CFM, Mahmud paid a call on Saudi Arabian foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the OIC Secretariat in Jeddah.

Mahmud said at the meeting with his Saudi counterpart, the Saudi Foreign Minister congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on forming government for the 4th consecutive term and praised her leadership for hosting forcibly displaced Rohingya people in Bangladesh on humanitarian ground.