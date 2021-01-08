Felani killing: Long wait for justice yet to end

They have made their all-out efforts to get justice despite their limitations but the long wait of the parents of Felani is yet to end.

Now despair has gripped the ill-fated parents of Felani who was killed by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Kurigram border nine years back.

Bangladeshi girl Felani, who used to work as a domestic help in New Delhi, was shot to death by the BSF members along the Anantapur border in Kurigram on 7 January 2011, while returning home crossing the barbed-wire fence along with her father.

Later, BSF troops hanged her body on the barbed-wire fence along the border.

Felani’s death triggered a huge global outcry as a picture of her body, which was hanging from the barbed-wire upside down, went viral. The BSF men handed over the body a day after her killing.

Following widespread criticisms, BSF started investigation into the incident and submitted a charge sheet against its constable Amiya Ghosh who shot the girl.