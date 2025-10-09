Influenza season has changed

During testing of hundreds of samples across the 19 hospitals, four samples were found to contain the avian influenza (H5N1) virus. The first human case of bird flu this year was identified in February, followed by two cases in April and May and another in August.

Officials believe that poultry farms and live bird markets are the primary sources of infection. It is assumed that all four affected individuals were exposed either through farms or markets. This suggests that the avian influenza virus is present alongside the seasonal influenza virus.

Professor Tahmina Shirin commented, “The simultaneous presence of two viruses poses a significant risk. Mutations or genetic recombinations between the two strains could potentially lead to the emergence of a new virus. We cannot say that we are completely free from that risk, and we must remain vigilant.”