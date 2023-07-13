Russia’s Gazprom to get more work without tender

A company is offered work without a tender under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provisions) Act, which is known as the indemnity act. Yet once the government hands Gazprom the gas drilling work instead of BAPEX, the cost will double.

To date, BAPEX has discovered three gas fields in Bhola district, which are in Shabazpur, Bhola North and Ilsha. Two wells will be drilled in Shabajpur and Bhola North each and these four wells will be development wells, which is drilled to start gas extraction. Other than these, an exploratory well will be in the middle of these two gas fields. Process are being finalised to give the drilling work of these five gas wells to Gazprom.