UGC to be replaced by higher education commission: university rankings to be introduced

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the country’s current regulatory authority for higher education, is set to be replaced by the Bangladesh Higher Education Commission. Compared with the existing UGC, the new commission will enjoy far greater authority, status and scope.

The interim government has already prepared a draft of the higher education commission ordinance. Under the draft, the chair of the commission will hold a status equivalent to that of a full cabinet minister, while the commissioners will enjoy a rank equivalent to judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

There is also a proposal to increase the number of members so that experts from various fields of higher education can be included.

Once constituted, the commission will not have to rely on the Ministry of Education, as the UGC currently does, to make decisions. Rather, it will be able to take necessary measures independently.

The Ministry of Education has prepared the draft of the higher education commission ordinance 2025 and circulated it among various stakeholders for feedback. At the same time, the draft has been published on the ministry’s website.