Legal notice sent to Bidyanondo Foundation seeking clarification on donation: Lawyer

Through the legal notice, the donor has asked the foundation to provide information on how the donated money was spent within 30 days.

Otherwise, legal recourse will be taken, the notice states.

According to the legal notice, the donor gave Tk 40,500 to the foundation in three phases through banks and bKash to contribute to social work.

However, various allegations against Bidyanondo Foundation -- including financial irregularities and improper use of donation funds -- have been circulating in different media and on social media.

According to the notice, although the audit report made clear the scope of all expenses the donor did not get information about the money she donated in the audit. And there was no satisfactory response from the foundation despite repeated requests regarding the matter.