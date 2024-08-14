Abdur Rahman made NBR chairman, Rahmatul Muneem removed

The contractual appointment of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Financial Institutions Division secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan has been appointed as the new NBR chairman.

Meanwhile, the public administration ministry on Wednesday issued separate gazette notifications in this regard.

Many NBR officials and employees have been resigning since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Although Muneem's tenure as NBR chairman expired earlier this year, the recently ousted government appointed him on a contractual basis for two more years for the third consecutive term.