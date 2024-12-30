Jimmy Carter was true friend of Bangladesh: Chief Adviser
Expressing his heartfelt condolences over the passing away of Nobel Laureate and former US President Jimmy Carter, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said President Carter was a true friend of Bangladesh.
"With profound sadness, I write to extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Nobel Laureate President Jimmy Carter, a remarkable leader, a champion of human rights, and a tireless advocate for peace and democracy across the globe," he said in a condolence message sent to US President Joseph R. Biden.
During Presidential tenure of Carter and beyond, Prof Yunus said, the Bangladesh-US relationship was strengthened and broadened in a multifarious context.
He mentioned that the works of Carter in Bangladesh through the Carter Center, particularly in empowering women, ensuring good governance, and advancing democracy, stands as a testament to his love and passion for the people of Bangladesh.
"We fondly recall his visit to Bangladesh in 1986 and that was a source of great inspiration for our people," the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said.
He said President Carter was not only an iconic figure in the United States and global politics but also a cherished friend of mine.
"Over the years, I had the distinct honour of meeting him on numerous occasions at the gatherings of Nobel Laureates. His unwavering commitment to human rights and social justice always encouraged me," he said.
The chief adviser said their conversations were marked by his deep humility, wisdom, and firm belief in the empowerment of people, while there is no doubt that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
"On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, I express our deepest condolences to the people of the United States and particularly to the bereaved family of President Carter. We also pray for the salvation of his departed soul," he added.