Jimmy Carter was true friend of Bangladesh: Chief Adviser

During Presidential tenure of Carter and beyond, Prof Yunus said, the Bangladesh-US relationship was strengthened and broadened in a multifarious context.

He mentioned that the works of Carter in Bangladesh through the Carter Center, particularly in empowering women, ensuring good governance, and advancing democracy, stands as a testament to his love and passion for the people of Bangladesh.

"We fondly recall his visit to Bangladesh in 1986 and that was a source of great inspiration for our people," the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said.

He said President Carter was not only an iconic figure in the United States and global politics but also a cherished friend of mine.