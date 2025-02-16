Operation Devil Hunt: 389 more arrested nationwide

The joint forces have arrested 389 people across the country under 'Operation Devil Hunt' in the last 24 hours until Sunday afternoon, according to the police headquarters.

This brings the total number of arrests under the operation to 4,790, it said.

Some 751 of the arrests were in connection with various cases, the police added.

During the operations, the joint forces also recovered arms and weapons, including a locally made pipe gun and an axe.

Earlier, the government launched a nationwide security operation on 8 February, reportedly aimed at curbing unrest and ensuring public safety.