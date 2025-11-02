Diplomatic network of MFC stresses journalists’ protection on Int’l Day to End Impunity
Diplomatic network of the Media Freedom Coalition (MFC) in Bangladesh on Sunday underscored the urgent need to ensure the safety and fundamental protection of journalists and media workers.
In a statement marking the 11th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, the coalition highlighted the importance of advancing gender equality in the media sector, breaking down barriers that perpetuate discrimination and violence.
It expressed concern over the rising threats of online harassment, disproportionately targeting female journalists and media professionals.
The coalition also welcomed Bangladesh’s commitment to media sector reform, including the implementation of the Media Reform Commission’s recommendations aimed at safeguarding journalists’ rights.
It called on all stakeholders to uphold accountability, end impunity for crimes against journalists and ensure freedom of the press.
The 13 Foreign missions representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kosovo, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK issued the joint statement.