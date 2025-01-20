Anisul, Salman, Inu, Menon and Mamun on remand again

Following an appeal from the police, the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court issued the order today, Monday. Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq were arrested on 13 August last year after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in face of the student-mass uprising. Rashed Khan Menon was arrested on 22 August and Hasanul Haque Inu on 26 August. Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun was arrested on 3 September.

Till now the court has approved of 55 days' remand for Salman Rahman in 9 cases. It has also approved of 43 days' remand for him in various other cases.

Till date the court has approved of 31 days of remand for Rashed Khan Menon and 33 days of remand for Hasanul Haque Inu.

According to police and court sources, police took Anisul, Salman, Menon, Inu and Mamun to court in the Zeeshan killing case filed at Jatrabari police station and sought 10 days' remand. In the meantime, the police has sought to take Anisul, Menon and Inu on 10 days' demand in the case pertaining to the murder of journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Anisul and others appealed for a rejection of the remand appeal. After hearing both sides, the court granted 10 days for Anisul, Menon and Inu to be taken on 10 days' remand, five days each for two separate murder cases. The court also granted five days remand each for Salman and Mamun to be questioned in a killing case.