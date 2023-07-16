Kurigram flood situation improves as water level of rivers receding

The flood situation in Kurigram is gradually improving as the water level in most rivers within the district is receding. While the Dudhkumar river remains an exception, other rivers including Teesta, Brahmaputra, and Dharla are now flowing below the danger level, UNB reports.
Unfortunately, the flood-stricken people in Kurigram are facing shortages of essential supplies such as dry food and clean water. Due to being stranded for several days, they are also experiencing a scarcity of cattle fodder and fuel. Additionally, the flood has disrupted sanitation facilities for the affected population.
According to the district relief and rehabilitation office, the ongoing flood has impacted 185 villages across 45 unions in Kurigram. As a result, approximately 62,880 individuals have been affected by the combined challenges of river erosion and flooding.
Additionally, five educational institutions were completely damaged and two were partially damaged.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said 650 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 10 lakh in cash have been allocated for the flood victims. Of these, 275 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 9 lakh have been disbursed already.
“In addition, 361 temporary and 18 permanent shelters are ready for the flood affected people. We have 275 shallow boats ready, including four rescue boats, to rescue the flood victims. We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency,” he added.