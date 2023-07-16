Kurigram flood situation improves as water level of rivers receding

The flood situation in Kurigram is gradually improving as the water level in most rivers within the district is receding. While the Dudhkumar river remains an exception, other rivers including Teesta, Brahmaputra, and Dharla are now flowing below the danger level, UNB reports.

Unfortunately, the flood-stricken people in Kurigram are facing shortages of essential supplies such as dry food and clean water. Due to being stranded for several days, they are also experiencing a scarcity of cattle fodder and fuel. Additionally, the flood has disrupted sanitation facilities for the affected population.