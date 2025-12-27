Tasnim Jara will contest as an independent candidate, not from the NCP

Amid ongoing discussions with Jamaat-e-Islami over seat-sharing, Tasnim Jara, senior joint secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has announced that she will run as an independent candidate.

The NCP had nominated her for the Dhaka-9 constituency in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections. However, on Saturday, she declared that she will contest Dhaka-9 not on behalf of any party, but as an independent candidate.

Tasnim Jara shared this announcement in a post on her verified Facebook page at around 7:00 pm today. She did not comment on matters related to the NCP in the post. However, NCP sources have confirmed that she has already submitted her resignation to the party’s top leadership.