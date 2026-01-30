Bangladesh to open mission in Guyana

The government has taken a decision to establish a new diplomatic mission at the level of Charge d'Affaires or First Secretary in Georgetown, the capital of the Caribbean country Guyana.

The Council of Advisers took the decision at its weekly meeting on Thursday with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing today, Friday.

The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO), also approved drafts of six ordinances, three other proposals and draft of a policy.