Bangladesh to open mission in Guyana
The government has taken a decision to establish a new diplomatic mission at the level of Charge d'Affaires or First Secretary in Georgetown, the capital of the Caribbean country Guyana.
The Council of Advisers took the decision at its weekly meeting on Thursday with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, said the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing today, Friday.
The meeting was held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO), also approved drafts of six ordinances, three other proposals and draft of a policy.
According to the decision, the required manpower for the mission in Georgetown will be appointed from existing Bangladeshi embassies and missions abroad.
Guyana is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Last year, the country recorded an economic growth rate of nearly 50 per cent. Guyana's labor market is expanding rapidly.
The government has taken the decision with the aim of ensuring Bangladesh's entry into this promising labor market and strengthening economic and manpower cooperation.