Child marriage increases in covid period: UNFPA

Marriage of girls between 15 to 19 years of age has increased by 10 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year. Covid fallout led to the marriage of 27 per cent of girls of this age group in two years.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Sunday.

Two survey reports on child marriage during Covid-19 and menstrual health management in urban slum areas were published at an event in Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.