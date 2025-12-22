Attack on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star
This was an attempt to burn and kill in a medieval fashion: Nurul Kabir
Nurul Kabir, editor of the English daily New Age and president of the Editors’ Council, has described the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star as an attempt to burn and kill in a medieval fashion.
The New Age editor said, “While journalists were at work, setting fire inside the newspaper offices then and preventing the fire service from reaching in time, makes this group’s intentions very clear. They wanted to, in a medieval fashion, surround and burn those whose views differed from theirs, attempting to kill them.”
Nurul Kabir made these remarks in his opening statement at a joint protest rally organised by the Editors’ Council and the Newspaper Owners’ Association (NOAB) to condemn the attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
The protest rally titled ‘Bangladesh under mob violence’ was held at 11:00 am today, Monday, at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital. Nurul Kabir himself was harassed when he went to the Daily Star office to express solidarity during the attack and arson, an act which was also condemned at the rally.
After the protest rally, a human chain was formed in front of Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. People from various political parties, media and journalists’ organisations, business communities, lawyers, cultural and human rights activists, and representatives of different professional as well as social backgrounds took part in it.
Referring to the attacks, vandalism, and arson at Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, Nurul Kabir said, “If any society in the world tolerates this, allows it to happen, and does not stand up against it, it is not just the organisations that will be destroyed, the entire social system and all ways of societal progress will be blocked.”
The New Age editor added, “Every newspaper anywhere in the world has its own editorial policies and independent ideology. It is crucial that everyone is able to express their opinions.” He called for everyone’s support to ensure the safety of journalists and freedom of expression.
Nurul Kabir emphasised, “It is necessary to show people, the state, and undemocratic forces that all thoughtful citizens of this country, from every profession, are united for the development of democracy and the growth of media institutions.”
The Editor’s Council president said protecting the independence of the media and democratic freedoms in the broader social interest is not solely the responsibility of journalists. He believes it is the responsibility of the entire social system.