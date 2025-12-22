This was an attempt to burn and kill in a medieval fashion: Nurul Kabir

Nurul Kabir, editor of the English daily New Age and president of the Editors’ Council, has described the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star as an attempt to burn and kill in a medieval fashion.

The New Age editor said, “While journalists were at work, setting fire inside the newspaper offices then and preventing the fire service from reaching in time, makes this group’s intentions very clear. They wanted to, in a medieval fashion, surround and burn those whose views differed from theirs, attempting to kill them.”